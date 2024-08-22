Is Anushka Sharma Coming To India? A Hint In Her Instagram Post

For all Anushka Sharma fans, we have exciting news for you. The actress has dropped a hint about her return to India. FYI: Anushka has been spending time away from the glitz world with her children – Vamika (daughter) and Akaay (son) — in London. After the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Virat Kohli joined Anushka and the kids in London. Now, the latest update shared by the actress has excited fans, including us. She has dropped a promotional video from a healthy food and snacks brand on Instagram. The video is centred around a competition where fans can win the opportunity to meet Anushka at an event in Mumbai. It starts with the query "How to win a ticket to meet Anushka Sharma at Yes Moms and Dads?" It is followed by the instructions for participation. The company, Slurrp Farm, shared the video on Instagram, which Anushka re-posted on her stories with the caption, "See you guys soon." As per the organisers, the event will take place on September 4.
This is going to be Anushka Sharma's second trip to India following the birth of Akaay in London in February this year. Earlier, in May, the actress made her first appearance after the birth of Akaay. She was spotted cheering for Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru during an IPL match.
Anushka Sharma also celebrated her birthday with team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The actress turned 36 on May 1. In the picture shared on Instagram chef Manu Chandra, Anushka and Virat Kohli are seen posing with Nikhil Sosale, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and others. The note read, “Shiny happy people + good food = joy Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots of absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday Anushka Sharma.”
Virat Kohli too dropped a picture from the birthday dinner on Instagram Stories. Sharing a pic of the specially curated menu that read “Celebrating Anusha”, Kohli said, “Thank you, (Chef) Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.” Read all about it here.