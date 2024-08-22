Is Anushka Sharma Coming To India? A Hint In Her Instagram Post

A post shared by #MadeBy2Mothers (@slurrpfarm)

This is going to be Anushka Sharma's second trip to India following the birth of Akaay in London in February this year. Earlier, in May, the actress made her first appearance after the birth of Akaay. She was spotted cheering for Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru during an IPL match.

Anushka Sharma also celebrated her birthday with team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The actress turned 36 on May 1. In the picture shared on Instagram chef Manu Chandra, Anushka and Virat Kohli are seen posing with Nikhil Sosale, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and others. The note read, “Shiny happy people + good food = joy Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots of absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday Anushka Sharma.”

Virat Kohli too dropped a picture from the birthday dinner on Instagram Stories. Sharing a pic of the specially curated menu that read “Celebrating Anusha”, Kohli said, “Thank you, (Chef) Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.” Read all about it here.