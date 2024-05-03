Inside Anushka Sharma's Birthday Dinner With Virat Kohli. See Pic

Anushka and Virat clicked at dinner. (courtesy: manuchandra)

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 36th birthday earlier this week in the presence of family and friends. The actress shared pictures from her festivities on her Instagram stories on Friday. Meanwhile, Manu Chandra shared an inside photo from the festivities. The click features Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli and friends. "Shiny happy people + good food = joy Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday Anushka Sharma," read the caption on the post. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli on his Instagram story, shared a picture of Lupa Bengaluru's menu and wrote, "Thank you Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives."

On Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday earlier this week, Virat Kohli shared a note for her, which read, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial. They dated for a few years and got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021 and son Akaay in February this year.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. Anushka Sharma is best known for her performances in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.