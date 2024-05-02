ICYMI: In Jhulan Goswami's Post For Anushka Sharma, Glimpses Of Chakda Xpress

Jhulan Goswami shared this image. (courtesy: jhulangoswami)

Anushka Sharma turned a year older on Wednesday (May 1). On the special occasion, Jhulan Goswami wished Anushka in a special way. For the unversed, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life and career of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. On social media, Jhulan Goswami shared a video featuring glimpses of Anushka from the sets of Chakda Xpress. The video begins with Anushka, dressed in an Indian jersey, saying, "Don't you worry. Today, I made my name on the jersey and tomorrow, I will make my own identity." The video then shifts to Anushka hugging Jhulan Goswami. The clip also features behind-the-scenes moments of the actress from the sets. The video concludes with Anushka and Jhulan cutting a two-tier cake at the film's wrap-up party.

Captioning the video on Instagram, Jhulan Goswami wrote, "Happy birthday to the unstoppable force Anushka Sharma! It has been a pleasure knowing you & working with you."

Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy. The film was earlier scheduled to premiere on Netflix but faced multiple delays. Reportedly, Anushka's production house Clean Slatez parted ways with Netflix, resulting in a delay. For the unversed, Jhulan Goswami is the second female cricketer to have a topic to her credit following Mithali Raj. ICYDK: Taapsee Pannu starred in Mithali's biopic Shabaash Mithu.

Opening up about the delay, Anushka told Bazaar India, "I was a part of the inception of Chakda 'Xpress. I was supposed to have worked on it earlier but the film got postponed because of the pandemic and then I got pregnant. When I finally began working on it, I was really nervous because I had just had a baby so I wasn't as strong as before. And I hadn't trained for 18 months, so I wasn't in the best physical condition—earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym. But even though I wasn't sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it."