New Pic From Anushka Sharma's Day Out With Husband Virat Kohli

Image was shared by Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been setting couple goals ever since they were rumoured to be dating several years ago. In 2017, the couple sent the nation into a tizzy with glimpses of their dreamy wedding. Years later, the two continue to impress fans with their loved-up Instagram posts featuring each other. A case in point is Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram Stories upload, which is a car selfie with her husband. The ace cricketer and the actress are seen smiling for the camera, with Anushka Sharma's head resting on Virat Kohli's shoulder. Along with the image, she wrote, “Full enjway,” with a plate and cutlery emoji.

Anushka Sharma preceded the image with several pictures of the yummy food that the couple indulged in. Here's a glimpse of the lovely food they had at The Clove Club in London.

Earlier this month, the couple was seen together at the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup Finals. The two even shared a fun video of themselves watching the game. "Congratulations Manchester City and Pepteam on sealing City's seventh FA Cup! Such an effortless display of game and grit by all the players," they wrote in the caption. The clip begins with the text "FA Cup Finals 2023 at Wembley”. We then see a glimpse of the couple heading to the stadium in the car. This is followed by several images of the couple. The video ends with the text, "And just like the sky...blue reigned the field."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. On the work front, the actress will soon appear in the upcoming sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress. This project marks her return to work following the birth of her child and is based on the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Additionally, the actress made a special cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, which was produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma in 2022.