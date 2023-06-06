Just Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli At Their Candid Best At London's Wembley Stadium

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were at the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup Finals, shared a fun video from their time there. "Congratulations Manchester City and Pepteam on sealing City's seventh FA Cup! Such an effortless display of game and grit by all the players," the caption on the post read. The video begins with the text "FA Cup Finals 2023 at Wembley" flashing on screen. The video then features a clip of the couple heading to the stadium in the car. The post has multiple selfies and picture-perfect ones at that in the video. The video ends with the text "And just like the sky...blue reigned the field" appearing. Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Puma ambassadors.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

Last week, a picture of the couple from a cafe in London went viral. They were clicked with a fan at the L'ETO cafe in London.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Snapped at L'ETO Caffe in London yesterday. #Virushka#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/z73805TqkU — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) June 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma made her big debut at the Cannes Film Festival last month. For her big Cannes red carpet debut, Anushka Sharma wore this Richard Quinn outfit. She had her hair in sleek bun and and kept make-up to a minimal. See the stunning pictures here:

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.