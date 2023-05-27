Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma Adds A Dash Of Pink To The French Riviera. Did Someone Say Slay?

Anushka Sharma shared these pictures. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma's red carpet moment at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was everything we had hoped for. The actress made her big Cannes debut on Friday in an elaborate Richard Quinn ivory outfit and she slayed. Off the red carpet, her pick was a soft pink Prada top that she paired with embellished black pants. Statement Cartier earrings and light make-up completed her look. What's not to like? Anushka Sharma, who is representing the cosmetic giant L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival, posted pictures of her look and she wrote "The night..." in French. She added the hashtags #WalkYourWorth and #Cannes2023 to her post.

See the photos shared by Anushka Sharma here:

For her big Cannes red carpet debut, Anushka Sharma wore this Richard Quinn outfit. She had her hair in sleek bun and and kept make-up to a minimal. See the stunning pictures here:

Meanwhile, other Indian attendees at the film festival included veteran Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, actors Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Sunny Leone, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy and Aditi Rao Hydari.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.