Virat Kohli's ROFL Reaction To Paparazzo's "Anushka Sir" Oopsie

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pictured in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli stepped out for a dinner date on Wednesday night. The couple stepped out for a photo-op session with the paparazzi. The star couple were happily posing for the shutterbugs when a paparazzo mistakenly addressed Anushka Sharma as "Sir", to which Virat Kohli hilariously replied, "Virat ma'am bhi bol de ek baar (should have called me Ma'am once)." Anushka Sharma couldn't help but laugh at Virat Kohli's ROFL comment. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Meanwhile, the actress will make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Last week, the actress, along with husband Virat Kohli met France Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenin at French Embassy in New Delhi. The Ambassador posted a picture from the meeting and revealed that the actress will be attending the Cannes Film Festival (scheduled to take place later this month). Emmanuel Lenin tweeted a photo and wrote in the caption, "A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival."

A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma!



I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival. pic.twitter.com/ex5zfzo1oZ — Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 4, 2023

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.