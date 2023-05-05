New Pic From Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Dinner Date

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, why so cute? On Friday morning, the cricketer shared a picture of himself with wife Anushka Sharma and it has our heart. The couple can be seen happily posing together. The picture appears to be from an eatery in Delhi. Virat simply added heart and infinity emojis to the post. No caption needed. In the picture, Anushka can be seen dressed in an orange ensemble and she looks pretty as ever, while Virat complements her in a black shirt. Earlier this week, the cricketer shared a selfie of himself with Anushka Sharma from the capital and he wrote in his caption. "Out and about in Delhi."

This is what Virat Kohli posted:

Here's another picture of the couple from Delhi.

During their Delhi visit, the couple met France Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenin. The Ambassador posted a picture from the meeting and tweeted, "A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival."

A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma!



I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival. pic.twitter.com/ex5zfzo1oZ — Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 4, 2023

On Anushka Sharma's birthday a few days ago, Virat Kohli wished the actress with these super cute pictures and he wrote: "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything."

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year. Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.