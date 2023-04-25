What Happened When Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli 'Sneaked Into Co-Working Space'

From Anushka and Virat's work diaries. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Let's face it, Mondays can be a bit drab but not when you are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The star couple, who happen to be the brand ambassadors of the athleisure brand Puma, spent their Monday in a super fun way, glimpses from which were shared by the actress on her Instagram stories. "Virat and I sneaked into co-working space and here's what happened," Anushka wrote. It was followed by a video of the star couple checking into a workspace and the employees were surprised to see the stars. "Oh my God," chanted an excited fan. "Please sit, what's going on," Virat Kohli asked the employees. The second clip was from a game that Anushka's team won. The couple also checked into a society and played badminton there. "And surprised residents at a society," the actress wrote.

See what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Monday looked like:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Earlier on Monday, Anushka Sharma posted this video of herself dancing with husband Virat and she captioned it: "Dance pe chance."

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

The actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year. Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.