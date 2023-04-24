Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Adorable Gym Jig Didn't End Well. Watch LOL Dance Fail

Image was shared by Anushka Sharma.(courtesy: anushkasharma)

This video of Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli grooving to the peppy tunes of Punjabi artist Shubh's song Elevated, is the best thing you will see on the Internet today. The couple, who are parents to baby girl Vamika, absolutely won over social media with their energetic moves this Monday morning. In the video shared by Anushka Sharma, we can see the husband-wife duo making an uber cool entry into a gym and without much ado shaking their legs to the dance track. In the end, however Virat Kohli fails to keep up with his wife and puts his foot down as Anushka breaks into hysterical laughter.

The actress captioned the video after her famous movie song from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and we cannot agree more. The caption read, "Dance pe chance skills."

Take a look at the video here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are absolute couple goals and their Instagram timelines stands as proof. Last weekend, Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli scooped some time out of their busy lives and stepped out for a lunch date with their families. The Instagram handle of Bengaluru's Shri Sagar Central Tiffin Room restaurant also posted pictures of the star couple with the staff and it was captioned: "Look who joined us today! It was great pleasure having the legendary Virat Kohli and the beautiful Anushka Sharma visit us with their family. Your words and wishes have raised our spirits and made our day! Looking forward to having you again."

A few weeks back, Virat Kohli shared an oh-so-adorable picture featuring himself and Anushka on Instagram. The photo was clicked during the Dior pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai. In the pic, Anushka and Virat are walking hand-in-hand. Their million-dollar smile steals the show. For the event, Anushka picked a lemon-yellow dress. Virat looked dapper, as always, in a finely tailored suit. The flamboyant batter didn't spend much time thinking about the caption and just added infinite and red heart emojis to it.

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.