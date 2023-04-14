On Anushka Sharma's Pic, Virat Kohli Left This Comment

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

When Bollywood star Anushka Sharma drops a photo, the world stops to stand and stare. Among her legion of fans is her husband and Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli who often shares words of praise under the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star's Instagram posts. A case in point is her latest post – a stunning selfie of the actress dressed in athleisure. Sharing the image, Anushka Sharma kept the caption simple with just two eyeball emojis. Virat Kohli – being the perfect doting husband – in response to the post, commented with fire and heart emojis. Fans of the actress also shared several compliments under the post.

Virat Kohli recently shared an adorable picture with his 2-year-old daughter Vamika. The picture was taken during their pool time together and features the father-daughter duo looking super cute. Virat added a heart emoji as a caption, keeping it simple and sweet.

Virat Kohli recently shared an incredibly cute picture on Instagram featuring himself and Anushka Sharma. The photo was taken during the Dior pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai, which took place recently. In the picture, the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand, with huge smiles on their faces. Anushka looks stunning in a lemon-yellow dress, while Virat looks as dapper as ever in a finely tailored suit. Virat kept the caption simple, adding infinite and red heart emojis to express his love for his wife.

On the same occasion, Virat Kohli posted a series of pictures clicked ahead of the Dior pre-fall show. Along with the photos, the former Indian skipper wrote, “About last night” and added a red heart emoji to it.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy after dating for several years. Their daughter Vamika was born in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. The Netflix film, directed by Prosit Roy, is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.