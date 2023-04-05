Just Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Giving Us Major Couple Goals In This Pic

Virat Kohli shared this image. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Couple goals alert. Courtesy: Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli. From sharing fun posts on Instagram to relishing chole bhature together, the couple does it all and how. Now, Virat has shared an oh-so-adorable picture featuring himself and Anushka on Instagram. The frame screams love from miles away. The photo was clicked during the Dior pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai. The event took place last week. In the pic, Anushka and Virat are walking hand-in-hand. Their million-dollar smile steals the show. For the event, Anushka picked a lemon-yellow dress. Virat looked dapper, as always, in a finely tailored suit. The flamboyant batter didn't spend much time thinking about the caption and just added infinite and red heart emojis to it.

Before this, Virat Kohli shared a series of pictures clicked ahead of the Dior pre-fall show. Along with the photos, the former Indian skipper wrote, “About last night” and added a red heart emoji to it.

Anushka Sharma too dropped some glimpses of her look for the evening. Well, Alia Bhatt spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “You are such a stunner.”

More pictures from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's time at the Dior Show are waiting for your attention.

Remember when the couple set our screens on fire with their striking appearance at Indian Sports Honours? It was during the event that Anushka revealed the reason behind their happy snaps on the red carpet. In a video, she is seen explaining the rib-tickling reason. “The photographers…kuch kuch cheezein woh log jo beech beech mein bol rahe hote hai while taking photos, it's really funny (it's because of the photographers…the things they say while taking photos, it's really funny),” Anushka said on the red carpet.

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. The Netflix film is directed by Prosit Roy. The sports biopic is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.