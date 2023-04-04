The Moment When A Paparazzo Told Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli 'Aye Kya Mast Jodi Hai'

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Photos of a lot of celebs on a red carpet show them smiling or grinning from ear to ear. Like us, if you also ever wondered about the reason behind their happy snaps, Anushka Sharma has the perfect answer for you. It's pretty simple, and hilarious too. As per the actress and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, the ROFL comments made by paparazzi during photo-ops often leave them in splits. A recent video from Indian Sports Honour 2023, which happened last month, shows the couple explaining the rib-tickling reason. “The photographers…kuch kuch cheezein woh log jo beech beech mein bol rahe hote hai while taking photos, it's really funny (it's because of the photographers…the things they say while taking photos, it's really funny),” Anushka said on the red carpet.

The actress hilariously added, “Toh agar koi ek photo dekh raha aur unko lag raha, ‘Kyu has rahe ye log? Itna kya funny tha?' Because unhone (paps) kuch aesa bola hai peeche se. That's really funny. Fir wo comments maarte hai, ‘Nice looks, nice looks. Looking good, looking good' (so, if someone sees our photo and wonders, ‘why are they laughing so much?' It's because the photographers have said something funny. Then they also comment like, ‘Nice looks, looking good')” and started chuckling.

Virat Kohli, too, shared a similar incident where a comment by a pap cracked him up. He shared: “Abhi aate hue humare sath do teen cheezein hui hain (just now, on our way to this venue, something similar happened to us). I was almost gonna burst out laughing.” The cricketer continued: “I couldn't control my laughter and she asked me, ‘Are you trying to control your laughter?' and I was like ‘yeah' because they were saying things like ‘aye kya mast jodi hai re!' You won't hear anyone say that to us in a normal scenario.” Standing beside him, Anushka agreed and continued laughing.

Watch the epic clip of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli here:

After Indian Sports Honour 2023, Anushka Sharma set some major couple goals on Instagram with these pictures from the event.

She also posted some solo shots and her fans loved every single picture.

Anushka Sharma is currently busy with her next project - a sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will be released on Netflix.