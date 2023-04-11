Cuteness Alert: Virat Kohli And Daughter Vamika's Pool Time

Virat Kohli with Vamika. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Thank you Virat Kohli for blessing our Instagram feeds with oodles of cuteness. We can't get enough of the cricketer's new post with daughter Vamika, 2. He posted a super cute picture with his and wife Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika on Monday afternoon. It happens to be from the father-daughter duo's pool time together. He simply added a heart emoji. No caption needed. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

See Virat Kohli's post here:

We simply love it when Vamika features on her parents' Instagram profiles. Can you spot little Vamika in this picture that Virat shared and he captioned it: "Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love."

On Vamika's birthday this year, Virat Kohli wrote this: "My heartbeat is 2." Anushka Sharma wrote this for her little munchkin: "Two years ago my heart grew wide open."

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.