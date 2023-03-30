Virat Kohli's Family Pic From Holiday Gets Wife Anushka Sharma's Approval. Look Out For Vamika's Cameo

Virat Kohli shared this image. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli's latest picturesque Instagram post from a trip with his family to Rishikesh, just got an approval from wife and actress Anushka Sharma. The cricketer treated his fans on Thursday morning to a lovely picture of Anushka Sharma, his daughter Vamika and himself crossing a bridge. In the picture, which is taken from a wide angle, we can see the trio dressed in warm clothes, cross a bridge with mom Anushka holding little Vamika in her arms while dad Virat carries her pram on his back. Sharing the image, Virat Kohli captioned it, "Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love." Apart from Anushka Sharma, others from the film fraternity like Varun Dhawan and Athiya Shetty also reacted to the post by liking it.

Last month, Anushka Sharma shared some adorable pictures from her trip to Rishikesh. She shared a couple of pictures from a trek with her social media family. The frame featuring Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika was however the loveliest of them all. Anushka Sharma captioned the post: "There's a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top..." In the comments, husband Virat Kohli dropped a red heart emoji. Nimrat Kaur dropped a sparkling heart emojis.

In the month of January, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their daughter Vamika's second birthday. The couple shared posts on their respective Instagram handles to wish their daughter. Without revealing Vamika's face, they dropped adorable pictures from their recent vacation. Anushka shared a photo in which she can be seen playing with her daughter and captioned it as "Two years ago, my heart grew wide open." Soon after the actress shared the post, Virat Kohli was quick to drop heart emoticons in the comment section.

The actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK. The film went on floors earlier last year.