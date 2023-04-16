Virat Kohli's Post-Match Party Included Usual Suspect Wife Anushka Sharma And Sparkling Water

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embody couple goals and there is no denying this. The power couple is often spotted cheering for each other on social media and otherwise. While Virat Kohli is seen cheering for Anushka Sharma on her movie premieres, Anushka is a regular fixture in most of the cricketer's matches. A case in point is Anushka Sharma's newest Instagram Stories. In it, the couple is seen chilling after Virat Kohli's IPL match on Saturday by sipping on some sparkling water. Sharing the selfie, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Post match drinks sesh-sparkling water. We party hard(ly),” and added a laughing emoji.

The party was well-deserved as Virat Kohli scored his third half-century of IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Take a look at the photo here:

Recently, Anushka Sharma shared a stunning selfie of herself dressed in athleisure. In the caption, she dropped only two eyeball emojis. Virat Kohli was quick to reply to the post with fire and heart emojis.

Recently, Virat Kohli, on Instagram, shared an adorable picture of himself and Anushka Sharma. The photo was captured during the Dior pre-fall fashion show held in Mumbai. The couple can be seen walking hand in hand with big smiles on their faces. Virat kept the caption simple by using infinite and red heart emojis.

Virat Kohli also shared a series of photos captured before the Dior pre-fall fashion show. The former captain of the Indian cricket team captioned the pictures as, "About last night" and included a red heart emoji.

After meeting on the sets of an advertisement, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Meanwhile, Anushka is gearing up for her next project, Chakda Xpress, a Netflix film directed by Prosit Roy. The movie revolves around the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.