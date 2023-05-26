Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma Smashes Her Red Carpet Debut In White

Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma at Cannes (Image credit: Getty)

Finally, Anushka Sharma at Cannes. The Pari actress made her grand debut on the red carpet in a form fitting white sheath with a ruffled bodice in a floral shape. Anushka put her hair up and kept makeup and accessories simple. Anushka, who made her appearance on the last but one day of Cannes, walked the red carpet with fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. They attended the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by two-time Palme d'Or winner Ken Loach.

Anushka and Andie posed together:

Anushka Sharma and Andie MacDowell at Cannes (Image credit: Getty)

Anushka Sharma succeeds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari as a L'Oreal face on the Cannes red carpet. Cannes first-timers Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta have already walked the red carpet as have Vijay Varma and Urvashi Rautela, attending for the second time.

Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat are at Cannes with their film Kennedy, which was part of the Midnight Screenings lineup. Kanu Behl's film Agra was screened at the festival as well and he is there with his crew, including actress Priyanka Bose.

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli were pictured at Mumbai airport earlier this week flying out to London – from where she appears to have made a quick detour to the French Riviera.

No official announcement was made about Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut but earlier this month, Emmanuel Lenin, the French Ambassador to India, revealed she would be at the film festival in a tweet. "A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival," he wrote after meeting Anushka and Virat at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

Anushka Sharma's next release is Chakda Express, out this year, in which she plays cricketer Jhulan Goswami.