Of Coffee Date And Fan-Jam: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's London Diaries

Anushka and Virat with a fan. (courtesy: Imlakshay_18)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London diaries pictures are everywhere on social media, thanks to the many fan clubs dedicated to them. In a latest set of pictures shared by fans, the couple can be seen happily posing together with a fan at the L'ETO cafe in London. Anushka looks pretty as ever in a beige coat, while Virat kept it casual in a denim jacket. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

See the picture from Anushka and Virat's London diaries here:

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Snapped at L'ETO Caffe in London yesterday. #Virushka#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/z73805TqkU — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) June 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma made her big debut at the Cannes Film Festival last month. For her big Cannes red carpet debut, Anushka Sharma wore this Richard Quinn outfit. She had her hair in sleek bun and and kept make-up to a minimal. See the stunning pictures here:

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.