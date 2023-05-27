Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma's 'Stunning' Look Is Celeb-Approved

Anushka Sharma's Cannes OOTD. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma came, posed and conquered the Cannes Film Festival. The actress lit up the prestigious event on the second last day and every moment of her red carpet debut was amazing, just like her. The actress, who was representing L'Oreal as a brand ambassador, stole the limelight in a strapless ivory sheath gown that had a floral-shaped ruffle bodice. Her OOTD from the shelves of Richard Quinn has been garnering a whole lot of appreciation from Bollywood celebs. Alia Bhatt, who recently made her Met Gala debut, reviewed Anushka Sharma's look and she just had one word to say – “stunning.” Reacting to the pictures that the NH10 actress shared from the special day, Alia Bhatt commented: “Stunning you are” and added a red heart icon. Anushka captioned the photos with a white heart icon.

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma's red carpet debut also floored her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, her brother Karnesh Sharma, Dia Mirza, Preity Zinta, Zoya Akhtar and Gauahar Khan. While Virat dropped heart eye and red heart emojis in the comments section, Gauahar commented: “Love the look.” Other celebs, too, reacted to Anushka's look with red heart icons.

After slaying the red carpet, Anushka Sharma chose a pink top and embellished black pants by Prada for a night event. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous as ever. While sharing photos of her look, Anushka wrote: “La nuit,” in French, which translates to “the night” in English. She also added the hashtags “Walk your worth” and “Cannes 2023” to her post.

Anushka Sharma attended the premiere of Palme d'Or winner Ken Loach's The Old Oak on Friday with fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. Before her, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari represented L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be released on Netflix.

Anushka Sharma's last on-screen appearance was in 2022 in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh.