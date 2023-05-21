Bye Anushka Sharma, See You At Cannes. Watch Airport Clip

Anushka Sharma flies out to Cannes.

Anushka Sharma, who will be making her big debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, was clicked at the Mumbai airport as she flew out of the city. The NH10 actor's airport look was all about comfort and comprised of a white t-shirt, black pants and a black cap for the journey. The actress was surrounded by the paparazzi as soon as she stepped out of her car and walked towards the airport. Before entering, Anushka Sharma waved at the cameramen.

A while ago, the actress also posted a selfie on her Instagram story. The actress looked absolutely adorable. Take a look.

The news of Anushka Sharma's big debut came to the fore when the actress, along with husband Virat Kohli, met France Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenin at French Embassy in New Delhi. The Ambassador posted a picture from the meeting and revealed that the actress will be attending the Cannes Film Festival. Emmanuel Lenin tweeted a photo and wrote in the caption, "A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival."

Meanwhile, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Saturday after attending the biggest film festival in the world. This year, Aishwarya appeared on the red carpet only once for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, while Sara Ali Khan, during her stay at Cannes, stunned with her marvelous outfits.

As per ANI, Anushka Sharma will be present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by Titanic star Kate Winslet.