Anurag Kashyap's Lunch Date With Daughter Aaliyah. See Pics

Anurag Kashyap with daughter Aaliyah (Image courtesy anuragkashyap10)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap went on a lunch date with daughter Aaliyah at a restaurant in Mumbai recently. Post lunch, Anurag Kashyap shared a set of photos of his daughter on his Instagram timeline and also revealed in the post that it was a task getting Aliyah look into the camera. Anurag Kashyap shared some 10 photos of Aaliyah on Instagram and in none of them she is looking at the camera. "Trying to get her to look once into the camera and this is what I get.. my lunch date with ," he captioned the picture. Suvreen Chawla, who has worked with Anurag Kashyap in Sacred Games commented on the photo and wrote: "How pretty does she look." Some of the other comments on the photo read: "So pretty," "How cute," and "beautiful".

Aaliyah Kashyap celebrated her 18th birthday last week. Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Ida Ali (daughter of Imtiaz Ali) attended her midnight birthday bash. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim was also part of the birthday bash. Aaliyah's mother Aarti Bajaj, who was married to Anurag Kashyap from 2003 to 2009, shared glimpses from the birthday party on her Instagram stories.

Aaliyah makes frequent appearances on Anurag Kashyap's Instagram posts. Last month Anurag Kashyap had shared a cute picture of himself and Aaliyah (who was fast asleep) and wrote: "Some people just never get enough sleep Aaliyah Kashyap . On the way to her new passport... That dreaded 18 coming soon."

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is currently working on the second season of Sacred Games. Last year, the filmmaker also directed critically acclaimed film Manmarziyaan, which marked the comeback of Abhishek Bachchan after two years.