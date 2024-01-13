Anurag Kashyap On Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'Most Misunderstood, Judged'

Anurag Kashyap shared this image. (courtesy: AnuragKashyap)

Anurag Kashyap spent an evening with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and he was all praise for him. Anurag wrote an extensive note on Instagram and called the director "Most misunderstood, judged and reviled Filmmaker at the moment." Anurag Kashyap saw Animal twice and he had questions to ask the director. He mentioned in his post that Sandeep "answered every thing I asked him about his film." Anurag wrote in his post, "Had a great evening with Sandeepreddy Vanga. The most misunderstood, judged and reviled Filmaker at the moment . To me he is the most honest , vulnerable and a lovely human being . And I really don't give a f*** what any one thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered every thing I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice."

He added, "Thank you for being patient and being yourself . 40'days since i first saw ANIMAL and 22 days since I saw it the second time . The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) which can't be denied . And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin . Great evening spent with him." Take a look at his post:

Animal has been slammed by a section of the Internet for its portrayal of misogyny and violence. Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed the scene where Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) asks his wife Geetanjali (Rashmika) not to remarry if he does not return. A section of the audience raised eyebrows at Ranvijay's mindset.

Addressing the issue, Sandeep Reddy Vanga told Galatta Plus, "In relationships, most of the time, you're done. Multiple partners could be a habit. Once you're with one person, and share of love with that one person, you are done for life. That could be the exchange between Geetanjali and Ranvijay. And knowing the psyche of Geetanjali, there are so many things in a relationship that are unsaid, so he must have felt that she can't make it with anybody else, so she'd better remain single."

"He doesn't want his kids to be seeing Geetanjali with another father. It has nothing to do with a generalised feeling, it's purely personal," Sandeep Reddy Vanga added.

Animal made a whopping amount of money at the box office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri.