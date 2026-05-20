Anurag Dobhal Makes Fresh Allegations Against Family, Claims Father Filed 'Fake Complaint' On The Night Of His Car Crash

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has once again spoken out about his troubled relationship with his family. Weeks after his near-fatal car crash, the content creator has alleged that his father filed a complaint against him on the night of the incident and accused his family of continuing to target him.

Anurag Dobhal's Allegations

In a recent vlog shared on his official YouTube channel, Anurag opened up about the events that unfolded after his March 2026 car crash, which left him hospitalised with multiple injuries.

"At the very moment when my accident happened, that same night, my father went to the police station and filed a complaint against me. He had written many things in that complaint letter. I didn't know about it at the time, and as time passed, the investigation continued. My family has again filed a 50-60 page complaint against me, and when I read the things written in it, my mind was blown," he said.

The content creator further claimed that all he ever wanted from his family was love, but according to him, they were seeking revenge.

"Only I know how I got through that one month (following the car crash). I'll tell you... For an entire month, I was confined to bed and had to use diapers to relieve myself. That was the most shameful and humiliating thing for me. It was the worst phase of my life," he shared.

Anurag also accused his family of making false allegations against him in official complaints.

"What hurts me is that false things were written in them. The whole point of view was shifted just to make me look bad. If I don't defend myself against these allegations, I will end up in jail. I never lied like this or plotted a conspiracy of this magnitude against you," he said.

He went on to reveal that his parents allegedly accused him of threatening them into signing property papers and claimed that his mother felt unsafe around his friends who visited their home. Denying the allegations, Anurag insisted that he has evidence to support his side of the story.

Background

The YouTuber was admitted to the hospital on March 7, 2026, after his car crashed while he was on an Instagram Live session. Following the accident, he spent several days receiving treatment before returning home to recover.

Earlier this month, Anurag also made headlines after reuniting with his wife, Ritika. The couple had welcomed a baby boy just weeks after his accident.

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