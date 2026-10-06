Anurag Dobhal Booked In Alleged Assault Case Involving Brother-In-Law Raj Singh Chauhan

YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Anurag Dobhal, better known as UK07 Rider, has been booked in a case following allegations of an assault involving his brother-in-law Raj Singh Chauhan in Dehradun.

The case has brought a fresh turn to the ongoing family dispute involving Anurag and his estranged wife Ritika Chauhan.

According to Bhaskar English, the case was registered under Sections 117(2), 191(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The alleged altercation took place near Yellow Hills Cafe on Haridwar-Bypass Road.

Raj Singh Chauhan's Allegations

Raj, in his complaint, has made several serious allegations against Anurag and the other people named in the case. He claimed that he had been called to the location in connection with the family dispute. According to his version, Anurag approached him from behind and held him by the neck before allegedly attempting to take his phone.

Raj further alleged that the situation turned violent when Anurag and the others were unable to access his mobile phone. He claimed that Anurag allegedly instructed his associates to kill him, following which he was attacked.

According to the complaint, Raj was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod and suffered injuries to his head, chest and face. He also alleged that the group tried to push him under a car. Raj claimed that one of the accused subsequently threatened him while carrying a knife and a gun and that threats were also made against his family.

Among the other allegations in the complaint is a claim that Anurag told Raj that he had committed two murders and that nobody could harm him. Raj also alleged that his watch and gold chain were taken during the incident.

Raj has named Abhay Chaudhary, Tapan Pandit, Dhaval Rajpurohit, Abhishek Tiger, Abhinav Srivastava and Guru Bhai, besides Anurag and others, in the complaint. He has also alleged that the officer in charge of the Bypass police outpost favoured the accused.

Anurag Denies Allegations

Anurag has given a different account of what happened. He denied assaulting Raj and claimed that he and his group were attacked first. He said that he contacted the police emergency number 112 and later submitted a written application at the police station.

"Basically, we were attacked in Dehradun. We called 112 and also submitted an application at the police station."

Speaking about the situation at the police station, Anurag claimed that five people were with him while around 100 locals had allegedly gathered against them. He said he would share his version of the incident with the "facts and figures" at a later stage.

Anurag also rejected an allegation that he had recently visited someone's house in Tehri to threaten them. According to him, he had not travelled to Tehri in about six months and had returned from Chandigarh a day before the incident.

"I haven't been to Tehri for the last six months. Anyone can say anything just to make an allegation."

When asked who had assaulted Raj, Anurag did not name anyone and said he would present his side of the matter later. He also claimed that an attempt was being made to kill him and said that he had approached the police with an application regarding the alleged threat.

Ritika Chauhan Speaks Out

Ritika, meanwhile, has publicly spoken about the incident and shared videos. In one of the videos, she questioned the perception of Anurag as a "very good and decent person", pointing to the injuries allegedly sustained by Raj.

Ritika claimed that Anurag had faced disagreements not only with her but also with several people in their respective families and social circle. She alleged that he had been involved in disputes with his parents, her mother, their child, her in-laws and friends.

She also accused Anurag of attempting to build what she called a "fake narrative" around allegations concerning her alleged relationship with Abhishek Saini.

Ritika further claimed that Anurag had recently visited Ayush Thapliyal's house accompanied by several people. She said she was worried about the safety of her family and people close to them, while also alleging that Anurag could try to keep their child away from her.

In another allegation, Ritika claimed that her social media accounts were suspended at Anurag's behest and alleged that the move was intended to prevent her from speaking about the matter.

Ritika and Anurag are married but have been involved in an ongoing family dispute. Raj is Ritika's cousin.

The allegations made by both sides have not been independently established. Police are investigating the matter.

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