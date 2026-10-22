Anuradha Paudwal Recalls Gulshan Kumar's Murder Amid Tiger Shroff Shooting: 'Shocked The Whole World'

Gulshan Kumar, also known as the "Cassette King", was shot dead while coming out of Jeeteshwar Mahadev Mandir in Mumbai on August 12, 1997. Anuradha Paudwal and Gulshan Kumar, who had one of the most transformative musical journeys in the 1980s, recently opened up about how his assassination in broad daylight shocked everybody.

Anuradha Paudwal told Filmfare, "When Gulshan Kumarji passed away, it was shocking for the whole world. Someone who's right up there suddenly is no more."

She added, "Whatever work I did with T-Series was absolutely selfless. The mood was different when we all came together. It was not just about money or fame. Everyone was trying to make a mark."

Interestingly, just a few days ago, three men opened fire at Tiger Shroff. He was leaving a football stadium after a game when two shooters allegedly fired seven rounds at his car, five of which hit the vehicle. His driver and another person were injured in the incident.

The shooting caused chaos in the area. After the injured driver got out of the car, the two shooters fled on a bike that their third accomplice had kept ready. Tiger then took the driver's seat and drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital.

About Gulshan Kumar's Murder

Composer Nadeem Akhtar Saifee had faced charges regarding the incident and was in London at the time. He denied all allegations and has shuttled between the UK and Dubai ever since. It was said that Gulshan Kumar refused extortion demands which involved a conspiracy with gangster Abu Salem, before he was killed altogether.

Three assailants fired 16 bullets at him while he was coming out of a temple at Jeet Nagar in Juhu. Gulshan Kumar died on the spot.

The Mumbai Police had named 26 people, including music composer Nadeem Akhtar Saifee, in its 400-page charge sheet. Both Saifee and Ramesh Taurani, owner of Tips Cassettes, were named as co-conspirators.

While Taurani was arrested for abetting his murder, Nadeem Akhtar Saifee managed to evade arrest and fled to the United Kingdom.

Gulshan Kumar And Anuradha Paudwal's Collaboration

The coming together of Gulshan Kumar and Anuradha Paudwal, as the latter joined forces with the Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series) founder, was a boon for creativity. Known as the Bhajan Queen, it was Gulshan Kumar who chose the veteran singer as the inimitable voice of bhajans.

The Aashiqui (1990) album was their breakthrough moment, as pictures of composers Nadeem-Shravan and Anuradha Paudwal with Kumar Sanu on cassette covers were everywhere.

Anuradha Paudwal exclusively sang for T-Series. After Gulshan Kumar's tragic assassination, she largely stepped back from playback singing and directed her attention to spiritual songs.

Some of her other blockbuster albums include Saajan (1991) and Phool Aur Kaante (1991).

Her spiritual bestsellers include Shree Hanuman Chalisa, Shiv Amritwani, Durga Saptashati, Jai Ambe Gauri.

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