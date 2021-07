The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Abdul Rauf in the murder case of Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-series. Abdul Rauf, an aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, had challenged his conviction and life term handed to him for the murder of the Music mogul in 1997.

Gulshan Kumar was shot dead while coming out of a temple in Juhu, Mumbai on August 12, 1997.