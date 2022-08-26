Kirron And Anupam Kher In Throwback Gold From Their Wedding

A throwback of Kirron and Anupam Kher. (courtesy anupampkher)

Anupam Kher and Kiron Kher are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Anupam Kher has shared a throwback picture from their wedding album and its pure gold. It seems that the picture was clicked after the garland ceremony. The actor has also shared a heartfelt message for his “dearest Kirron”. He wrote, “Happy anniversary dearest Kirron. Dug out this picture of our wedding, 37 years ago, from the treasure trunk of my father, during my recent visit to Shimla. May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. Salgira Mubarak (Happy Anniversary).”

Fans have congratulated the couple in the comment section. While some extended “happy anniversary” wishes, others simply adored their evergreen chemistry.

Anupam Kher has never shied away from expressing his love and admiration for his wife Kirron Kher. On her 70th birthday, June 14 this year, Anupam Kher shared a bunch of snaps to wish his wife aka “God's special person”. He wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Kirron. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy and peaceful life. May your life be full of laughter. You are God's special person.” Along with this heartfelt wish, Anupam Kher also wished that their son, actor Sikandar Kher, must get married soon. “May Sikandar Kher get married soon… Love and prayers always,” he added.

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher's love story is major goals. Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher got married in 1985. Before that, she was married to Gautam Berry, who was a Mumbai-based businessman.

Anupam Kher will next feature in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role.