Here's How Kirron Kher Wished Anupam Kher On His Birthday

Veteran actor Anupam Kher turns a year older today. On his special day, the actor's family, friends and fans have flooded his Instagram feed with birthday wishes and greetings. And the sweetest one came from his wife, actress and politician Kirron Kher. She posted a photo of them together and left an adorable message for him. “Many happy returns of the day, dearest Anupam Kher, husband, friend, support and my love. May God bless you and keep you safe and healthy always.” Kirron also added red heart emojis and a flower icon to her birthday wish.

Anupam Kher, too, shared a post for himself on his birthday. He treated his fans to a photo of his toned physique and showed us that age was just a number for him. He wrote, “Happy birthday to me. Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself. These pictures are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years.”

Calling 2022 the “year of the body”, the veteran actor wrote, “I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you.”

He added, “I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck. This is 2022.”

Reacting to the post, his son and actor Sikandar Kher commented, “Happy birthday dad.”

Anupam Kher's post took us back in time to 2021, when he had shared a video of himself working out. Anupam Kher was seen working training his back muscles in the gym. He captioned the post, “In a way confidence is like a muscle! The more you use it, the stronger it gets!” His fans dropped many comments on his post, along with fire and heart emojis.

Anupam Kher's next movie The Kashmir Files is set to release on March 11. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.