Anupam Kher Recalls Not Giving In To Hair Transplant Despite Being Offered Money : "<i>Unko Mauka Nahi Diya</i>"

Anupam Kher was not the "ideal looking" hero when he came into the film industry. He was bald. In a recent conversation, he opened up about how a lot of hair weaving companies approached him to get a hair transplant.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he said, "Main har hair weaving company ya doctor ka sapna hoon. Aur bahut saare log paise dene ko teyaar hain ki ek baar aap baal lagwalo humse. Maine yeh mauka unko nahi diya (I am every hair-weaving company's or doctor's dream. And many people are ready to pay me to get a hair transplant done just once with them. But I never gave them that opportunity)."

He continued, "Kitne bhi paison ki zarurat mujhe padh jaaye, main paise nahi lunga kyunki mujhe lagta hai main voh rahunga hi nahi. Jab Sikandar bahut chota tha, main ek baar akbar padh raha tha aur mujhe nahi pata tha usmein hair oil ki ad hai. Toh Sikandar ko laga main voh ad dekh raha hoon toh voh kehta, 'dad sochna bhi mat' (No matter how much money I might need, I won't take it because I feel I wouldn't remain the same person. When Sikandar was very young, I was once reading a newspaper and didn't realise there was a hair oil advertisement in it. Sikandar thought I was looking at that ad, and he said, 'Dad, don't even think about it'). I am blessed to have a family that has a great sense of humour, that really helps."

Furthermore, he revealed his dynamics with youngsters, who he insists either call him AK or Anupam ji. From AI to health and science, the actor said he loves having discussions on a range of topics with youngsters.

Upcoming Projects

Anupam Kher will next be seen in the Prashant Bhagia directorial Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. It is a sequel to the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla!, and will also feature Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Kiran Juneja and Boman Irani, and will release in theatres on August 28, 2026.