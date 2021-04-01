Anupam Kher Loves The 'Cool Couple' That Nagarjuna And Amala Akkineni Make

Anupam Kher shared this picture.(Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Anupam Kher recently met actor Nagarjuna and his wife and actress Amala Akkineni and he loves the "cool couple" that the two stars make. After visiting the celebrity couple, Anupam shared a few pictures from the meeting on Instagram on Thursday. The actor also presented his new book Your Best Day Is Today to the couple. In the caption of the post, Anupam thanked Nagarjuna and Amala "for a wonderful evening" and also shared that he "loved" the trailer of Nagarjuna's upcoming film Wild Dog. "Thank you dearest Amala Akkineni and #Nagarjuna for a wonderful evening and healthy delicious food. I love this cool couple. We revived our memories of working together. Talked about film schools, pandemic, outdoor locations, cinema and #RobertDeNiro. Loved the trailer of his film releasing tomorrow #WildDog. I was happy to give them my book. #YourBestDayIsToday #Friendship #Drogo," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Anupam Kher shared three pictures with the couple on Instagram. While two pictures feature the three celebrities posing on the couch, another one captures them holding Anupam's new book. The pictures also feature an adorable dog, which, garnered a lot of compliments in the comments section of the post. "Happy faces... And I loved that dog," a fan commented. Most of the fans of the celebrities dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Anupam Kher who launched his new book last year, has been presenting it to many celebrities and politicians. He recently launched the book in Bangalore.

Actor Nagarjuna, on the other hand, is all set for the release of his upcoming film Wild Dog. The film will open in theatres on Friday. Directed by Abhishor Solomon, the mystery-drama co-stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher.

Last month, Nagarjuna had tweeted to share that he received the first dose of the COVID vaccine. He also urged all those who are eligible to get their shots of the vaccine.