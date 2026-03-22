Anupam Kher Calls <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> 'Absolutely World-Class', Ranveer Singh Says, "<i>Shabd Kam Padd Gaye Yeh Dekh Kar</i>"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has heaped praise on Aditya Dhar's latest directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling it a film that will make "every Indian proud" in a heartfelt social media post.

"Shouldn't Hold Back Appreciation"

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a video soon after watching the film in a packed theatre, explaining why he felt compelled to immediately express his thoughts.

He said, "I feel that after working for so many years, I should approach things with a bit more patience," Kher said in the video, adding, "I've reached an age where if you truly like something, then your age or experience shouldn't come in the way of appreciating it. That's the beauty of it."

He went on to underline that the essence of cinema lies in emotional connection.

"Whether it's acting, direction, technicians, or music, when that beauty connects with you, when it speaks to you, that's what really matters," he said.

"The Last Half Hour Of Action Is Breathtaking"

Anupam Kher revealed that he watched the film in a houseful cinema, noting that viewers across age groups were "totally engrossed" throughout the screening.

Addressing the discourse around the film, he dismissed criticism and maintained that the story reflects contemporary India.

"This film talks about modern India, and yes, it uses drama, but there's no falsehood in its system or intention," he said, adding that it highlights the work of Indian intelligence agencies like IB and RAW.

He also singled out the film's climax as a standout.

"The last half hour of action is breathtaking. My mouth was open, and when I looked around, everyone else's mouths were open too," he said.

"Ranveer, You Are Outstanding"

Anupam Kher reserved special mention for the film's cast, especially lead actor Ranveer Singh.

"I teach acting, I run an acting school. For me to truly salute someone takes a lot of conviction, and you are outstanding," he said, praising Ranveer Singh's body language and emotional depth, and noting moments of visible pain in his performance.

He also applauded Sara Arjun, calling her "remarkable," particularly in close-up shots, and described Arjun Rampal as "remarkable" in key moments.

Speaking about R Madhavan, Kher said, "What a mature performance. There's no attempt to show dominance, you simply believe in the character," adding that the role suited the actor perfectly.

Veteran performer Rakesh Bedi, he said, was "the cherry on top," recalling audience applause during his final scene. Sanjay Dutt also received praise, with Kher calling his performance "brilliant" in the caption.

"A Film That Unites"

Beyond performances, Anupam Kher spoke about the film's emotional and nationalistic resonance, describing a rare sense of unity in the theatre.

"Sometimes cricket matches unite us, but for the first time, I felt a film uniting Indians like this," he said, adding, "You root for India, for Bharat, for Hindustan."

Calling the film "absolutely world-class," he added that it does not require international validation despite meeting global standards.

"I went home and prayed for you," he said, addressing Dhar, adding, "Thank you for making this film and making every Indian proud."

In his caption, Kher wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team for creating something so powerful, so magical, so moving, and so deeply human. Watch it. Experience it. And then sit with it," adding, "EVERY 'INDIAN' WILL BE PROUD OF THIS FILM. JAI Hind!"

Ranveer Singh Reacts

Anupam Kher's post drew reactions from the film's cast. Ranveer Singh responded with a note of gratitude, writing: "Shabd toh Mere kam pad gaye yeh dekh kar, Sir. Aap ki kalakari se prerit ho kar bade hue hain, Sir. Aapka aise kehna mere liye bahut bahut badi baat hai. Aap ko koti koti pranaam, Sir."

Rakesh Bedi also reacted, calling the video an "honest" response.

About The Film

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, released in theatres on March 19 and has opened to a strong box office response.

The film serves as a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year.

The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

The film has also received praise from several prominent voices in the industry, including SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and Kangana Ranaut, among others.