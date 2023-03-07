Anupam Kher, 68, Gives Swimming A Try In This Spirited Video

Still from a video shared by Anupam Kher.(courtesy:anupampkher)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher turned 68 today. The actor, who has always been open to taking up new challenges, celebrated his birthday in a similar fashion this year. The actor decided to give swimming a try. On the occasion of his turning a year older, Anupam Kher posted a video on his Instagram feed therefore speaking about his experience. Sharing the video, the Kashmir Files actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to me! Every coming year I want to do something new. Gonna try to find new Horizons. Because I know Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hain! (Anything can happen) I didn't know swimming at all. Still doesn't come up. But I started trying! Maybe you'll be encouraged to try something new! Thank you for all your love and blessings all these years. Come on! Wish me now!! Hail!"

In the video, we see some snippets of the veteran actor stepping inside the pool while recounting his experience. He says, "I took up swimming 10 days back. In 10 days, I think my fear of water has gone but I can now float in the water without having these panic attacks. I want to do swimming, cycling and running because I want to challenge myself. The idea is not to encourage 60 plus people but also younger people,".

As the video progresses, we see Anupam Kher hitting the waters and coming out of it triumphant. He ends the video with a quote from Osho, "If you try, you risk failure. If you don't, you ensure it,".

The video in all its glory is spirited and gives a powerful message to people who are scared of facing their fear. Take a look at the video:

On his 67th birthday, the actor stunned us all with photos of his toned physique. Anupam Kher, while showing off his fit physique via two photos on his birthday, wrote: “Happy birthday to me. I have always believed in reinventing myself. Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated to share these pics with you.” See the post here.

Happy birthday to me! 😊

I have always believed in reinventing myself.

Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated to share these pics with you. I know I have miles to go. पर try तो करना चाहिए ना।शायद कुछ लोग प्रेरित हो! Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho!💪 pic.twitter.com/Z0xj74Km10 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2022

The actor was last seen in the movie The Kashmir Files and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.