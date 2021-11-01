Antim Song Bhai Ka Birthday: Salman Khan Dances But Only Briefly

Salman Khan in Bhai Ka Birthday. (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Sajid Khan has sung the track

The lyrics are by Nitin Raikwar

Mudassar Khan is the choreographer

Is it even a Salman khan film if it doesn't have an OTT dance number? The makers of Antim shared a new song from the film and it is titled Bhai Ka Birthday, which is also one of the top trends on Twitter. Only this time, Salman Khan is not the one ruling the dance floor. His brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is the antagonist, is the one, who can be seen dancing his heart out as he celebrates "bhai ka birthday." Salman Khan, on the other hand, is a cop, who is a mere spectator at the party. He is there for a mission. However, he does break into a little dance sequence. Salman Khan is once again attentive when he gets a glimpse of Aayush Sharma at the party. The songs ends with the sound of a gunshot.

Bhai Ka Birthday has been composed by Hitesh Modak. The lyrics are by Nitin Raikwar. The singer is Salman Khan's longtime friend Sajid Khan. Mudassar Khan has choreographed the song.

Check out the the track Bhai Ka Birthday here:

Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, also features Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). The film will hit the screens on November 26 this year.

In terms of work, Salman Khan is currently seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan was last seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, was Salman Khan's third project with Prabhu Deva after Wanted (which released in 2009) and the 2019 film Dabangg 3. The actor will next be seen in Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Aayush Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by Salman Khan. The actor will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will mark the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in Bollywood.