'Wish You Shine Brighter Than A Star': Arpita Khan Sharma's Loved Up Birthday Post For Husband Aayush Sharma

On husband and actor Aayush Sharma's birthday, Arpita Khan Sharma posted a loved up note for him on Instagram on Tuesday. On his birthday eve, Aayush Sharma launched the trailer of his upcoming film Antim with his brother-in-law Salman Khan. Sharing a photo of herself and Aayush, Arpita Khan Sharma wrote: "I wish you shine brighter than a star, I wish you grow wiser with ever passing year, I wish you achieve more than you even desire to. I wish nothing but the best for you Happiest Birthday Rahuliya! We love you very very much, have an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, love, great health, success and luck. Happiest birthday once again."

Arpita married Aayush Sharma in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace on November 18 in 2014. Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed son Ahil in 2016 while their daughter Ayat was born on December 27, on mamu Salman Khan's birthday, last year.

A few days ago, Arpita Khan Sharma shared Aayush's new look poster from Antim and cheered for him like this: "Extremely excited for the world to see Rahuliya, can't wait for his world to unfold for you. Let all the hardwork and perseverance shine." See her post here:

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film LoveYatri, which was produced by Salman Khan. He will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will also star Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle. She attended Aayush Sharma's birthday bash on Monday night.