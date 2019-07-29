Ant-Man And The Wasp Actress Evangeline Lilly Is Making Memories In India

Evangeline Lilly Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: evangelinelillyofficial)

Highlights Evangeline Lilly is currently vacationing in India The actress shared photos from her tour on Instagram "Earlier today... #delhi," wrote Evangeline Lilly

Ant-Man And The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly surprised her fans in India by posting a series of touristy photographs from around the monuments in Delhi. The 39-year-old actor on Sunday shared snapshots from her tour to popular heritage sites such as Humayun's Tomb and Agrasen Ki Baoli at the heart of the capital city on Instagram. "Earlier today... #delhi #newdelhi," Lilly captioned her picture which shows her standing in the backdrop of the baoli, while another shows her posing in front of the tomb. She also shared a picture of her sitting on the stairs of the baoli, which she captioned as: "Who are you solitary woman? #delhi #newdelhi." In one of her Instagram stories, Lilly shared a boomerang of her night-out in the city.

The actor, who is known for playing Hope van Dyne aka the superhero Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

