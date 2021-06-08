'Anshula Is Home And Healthy,' Says Boney Kapoor On Concern About Daughter's Health

Anshula with Boney Kapoor. (courtesy anshulakapoor)

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor is healthy now. "Anshula is home and healthy," said Boney Kapoor in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. There was concern about the health of Anshula after she was admitted to the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai a few days ago. During her stay at the hospital, Anshula was visited by sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor over the weekend. "Anshula was in hospital for routine tests and a check-up. She's in fine health and now back home. All those worried about her can stop stressing," said Boney Kapoor.

Anshula was admitted to the same hospital in Mumbai where veteran actor Dilip Kumar is being treated after he complained of breathlessness on Sunday morning. Saira Banu, on Monday tweeted that the actor is now "stable" and he might get discharged soon. Boney Kapoor added that the paparazzi's presence at the hospital was more because Dilip Kumar too is admitted to the same hospital. "You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was there. Hence the photographers' presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it's all good. Anshula is home and healthy. Touchwood," Boney Kapoor told Bollywood Hungama.

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Anshula Kapoor started an online fundraising platform called Fankind in 2019. Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are both Bollywood actors, while Khushi studies in New York. She wishes to pursue acting too.