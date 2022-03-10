Anshula Commented This On Brother Arjun Kapoor's 'Work In Progress' Post

Arjun Kapoor's workout session (Courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor has been working hard on his body. From yoga to intensive workouts, he has been doing everything to maintain his body. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared BTS from his workout session with Drew Neal and left everyone impressed. Seeing Arjun Kapoor's dedication, his sister Anshula was also impressed and left an array of lit emojis in the comment section. Arjun Kapoor captioned the photos as "A #WednesdayWorkout session with @drewnealpt is always hardcore. The key is to keep going, fellas! #WorkInProgress." Arjun's coach Drew Neal commented, "One step in front of the other always."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's photos:

Arjun Kapoor has been training with Drew Neal since 2020 and in September 2021, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor had shared a long note and had revealed how his fitness journey has been. He had started his note by writing, "one year anniversary! Aap soch rahe hoge kis cheez ka? Koi khushiyon wali anniversary nahin hai yeh, it's one year since I tested positive for covid-19... and it pushed my fitness level back by months. I had just started getting into a routine with @drewnealpt on zoom sessions in lockdown and boom, I got covid. For someone like me - the struggle is continuous, every day counts, every training session counts. I remember being demoralised, distraught. I was just on the path to making a turnaround - emotionally, mentally, I was there to make it happen... I took some days to get over the fact that after taking all the precautions, it happened to me. But I told myself, I will work doubly hard to not let this throw me off the rails. Clean Eating & resting my mind & body was at its peak during my recovery."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. He will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 and The Lady Killer.