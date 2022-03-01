Arjun Kapoor Tagged Alia Bhatt In Pics Of Ranbir Kapoor Again. The Internet Was Quick To Notice

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

On Monday night, Arjun Kapoor shared pictures from Luv Ranjan's Agra wedding on his Instagram profile. However, what caught the Internet's attention was that the actor tagged Alia Bhatt in the photos of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who is a social media recluse. "Chalo abhi forever wala rishta confirmed hai. Congratulations to Luv and Alisha officially finally and also I can post whatever little we remember from our time in Agra. #photodump #yaarkishaadi #foreverlove," he wrote. In the comments section, a fan wrote: "Did anyone notice that he tagged Alia on Ranbir's picture." Another comment read, "Haha love how Ranbir Kapoor is tagged as Alia." Here's what another Instagram user had to say, "Nice to tag Alia." Another comment read, "You tagged Alia Bhatt in RK pictures omg."

This is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor teased Alia Bhatt with pictures of Ranbir Kapoor. A few days ago, he shared a picture of himself with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop and he wrote: "When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me..." In the comments section, Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "Haha finally you both saw the Taj." Replying to which, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Yea he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia." Arjun Kapoor also tagged Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the post which has now been deleted. Later, Alia reacted to Arjun's post and told news agency ANI, "Hahhaha... Arjun is a cartoon. Ranbir is back now...Currently, there are no plans of visiting the Taj Mahal...but ya I really like that picture. It's a sweet one."

