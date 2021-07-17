Anshula And Khushi Kapoor, Who Got Matching Tattoos, Are Now 'Pieces' Of The Same 'Puzzle'

Anshula and Khushi Kapoor from Instagram pics (courtesy anshulakapoor)

Anshula Kapoor just gave the world a solid testimony of her unbreakable bond with sister Khushi Kapoor. Anshula recently got inked and the picture is already on her Instagram page. For this permanent mark, Anshula chose a design of a puzzle piece. Now, you must be wondering why is it so special? Interestingly, the tattoo “fits” perfectly with the puzzle piece on Khushi's arm. Anshula posted a snap showing off this amazing coordination. The pun-infused caption read, “Love you to pieces, Khushi Kapoor.” She further added the hashtags “punny” and “cause we fit together.” Khushi reacted to the upload by dropping “love you” and heart emoji.

Last month, Anshula's brother, actor Arjun Kapoor too got inked. He revealed it through an Instagram video. The Ishaqzaade actor's body art has the letter “A” and a “spades” symbol. Arjun dedicated it to Anshula. The caption of his Instagram post read, “She is the ace up my sleeve, Anshula Kapoor and I, intertwined forever in life and also by the letter A.”

Earlier, Anshula shared a happy picture with father Boney Kapoor and siblings. In the selfie captured by Arjun, we can spot Khushi, Anshula and Janhvi Kapoor grinning wide. As for the caption, she picked a red heart and infinity emojis.

One of the previous posts is a series of pictures of Anshula's fun time with her sisters. From attending parties to tying hair and trying out social media filters, you spot it all here. We can also see Anshula and Janhvi enjoying a roller coaster ride in one of the frames.

Aren't the pictures adorable?