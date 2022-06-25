Another Family Holiday Postcard From Switzerland, Shared By Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor with his family in Switzerland (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Over the last few days, Mira Rajput has been sharing beautiful glimpses of her holiday in Switzerland. A day after Mira posted a picture with Shahid Kapoor and their kids Misha and Zain from the holiday, the actor shared a photo on Saturday featuring Mira, Misha and Zain. Sharing a picturesque scene of the countryside, Shahid is seen standing over a hill with his wife and kids sitting and looking at the mountains. The actor's caption is all about spending time with loved ones and enjoying "unconditional pure and basic" love. He wrote, "The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my [loves]."

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's post below:

Meanwhile, Mira posted pictures of her dinner date with "amore mio" Shahid. Talking about the pizza they had at a famous eatery in St Moritz, she wrote, "My favourite was the Pizza with Brie that I just couldn't stop eating (crawled onto Shahid's plate too). And I'm so glad the hotel wasn't far because girl, these boots are not meant for walking."

Earlier, Mira shared scenic images from Poschiavo and wrote, "La Prese Took the beautiful Bernina Express to Poschiavo A dip, some rock castles and a pizza later.."

On the work front, Shahid was seen last in Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie featuring Nani in the lead. He has signed another project, titled Farzi, a web series helmed by director duo Raj and DK.