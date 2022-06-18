Please Don't Disturb Mira Rajput. She Is Busy Playing Piano

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Is there anything Mira Rajput can't do? From being a hands-on mother to sharing tips on healthy eating habits to giving us major travel goals, Mira Rajput does it all with utmost ease. And, now, she is busy playing the piano. In the picture, which is clicked from a side, Mira is sitting on a tool as she plays the instrument. Mira is dressed in a breezy summer number. In the caption, Mira wrote, “Jhoom” and added a red heart emoji. Mira's Instafam have flooded the comment space with fire and red heart emojis. An Instagram user wrote, “Beautiful.” Another said, “Looking pretty.” Meanwhile, a few thought that Mira is playing the piano version of the song Jhoom, which has created quite a buzz on social media. The soulful number is sung by actor Ali Zafar.

Let us take a look at the picture here:

It's time to check out Mira Rajput's “never-ending obsession with nails.”

In the middle of this, Mira Rajput didn't forget to come up with a birthday message for her mother. Along with a heartwarming picture featuring the mother-daughter duo. Mira wrote, “Happy Birthday, Mumma. Words fall short but you never do. I love you.”

Mira Rajput's special note on Mother's Day was equally cute. “Happy Mother's Day to our eternal sunshine. You brighten up every day, every room you enter, every person you meet. I love you, mumma. Wish I could be like you,” read her caption.

Mira Rajput is married to Shahid Kapoor. The two got married in 2015. They are parents to Misha and Zain. The two keep featuring on Mira's time from time to time. Here is a “mama sandwich” post shared by Mira.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the sports drama Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur were also part of the film.