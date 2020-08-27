Another Day, Another Pic From Alia Bhatt's Sunshine Diaries

Alia Bhatt shared this photo (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is all set for Sadak 2's digital premiere on Friday, was in the mood for some musings, a glimpse of which she shared on Instagram. The 27-year-old actress, who often shares sunkissed photos of herself on Instagram, added one more to the album. This time, Alia's photo was accompanied by a profound thought. "Keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you," Alia captioned her sun-soaked photo, clicked by a pool. Alia Bhatt, dressed in an oversized white throw-over, brought easy breezy summer feels on Instagram. Here's what Alia Bhatt shared on Instagram on Thursday:

Alia Bhatt's love story with the sun can be seen in this sunset photo, also featuring her sister Shaheen: "Pink sunset and a cool breeze, thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas," she captioned her post.

This Alia Bhatt from a "Happy sunlight day." Photo inspiration - Anushka Sharma: "thank you my dearest Anushka for inspiring me to go on sunlight hunt in my house. May the light always be with you (and me)," wrote Alia.

This is how much Alia Bhatt loves the setting sun:

Alia Bhatt's new film Sadak 2 premieres on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. She co-stars with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie. Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt also features in Sadak 2, which is directed by their filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia's impressive line-up of movies has films such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR.