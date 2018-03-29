Another Day, Another Big Fat Kapoor Lunch With Kareena And Karisma

The Kapoors are setting major family goals, okay. They do not need an occasion to catch up for a meal and Thursday was one such day. Karisma Kapoor told us that she was lunching with her sister Kareena, parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain, cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain and grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor today with a fam-jam special photo on Instagram. "Family lunch" and "Always the Best," are the tags she included in her caption. Kareena Kapoor, known for her fondness for being dressed comfortably, was spotted in grey casuals while Karisma Kapoor looked lunch-ready in black.
It appears Kareena joined the Kapoors directly after her gym session. Earlier in the day, Kareena was spotted outside the gym in the same grey top and black pants. A reputed fitness enthusiast, the 37-year-old actress' gym attendance is as impressive as her consistency at parties. Here's Kareena outside the gym in Bandra, Mumbai:
Earlier this month, another Kapoor congregation took place on March 18 to celebrate Shashi Kapoor's 80th birth anniversary. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan was part of that meet and so were Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor and several other Kapoors.
CommentsKapoor gathering is the Christmas brunch which is routinely held every year. While the Kapoor sisters and the Jain brothers are regulars at the parties, Ranbir Kapoor and his parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor also check in without fail!
Thanks to Karisma Kapoor for helping keep us up with the Kapoors, who always has at least one snap up her sleeves!