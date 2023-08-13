Ankita Lokhande's Dad Shashikant Lokhande Dies At 68. Shraddha Arya, Arti Singh And Others Pay Last Respects

Ankita Lokhande, Shraddha Arya, Arti Singh pay their last respects.

Actor Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passed away at the age of 68 on Saturday morning, reported ANI. The last rites of the actors' father were held in Mumbai on Sunday. Celebrities and friends of Ankita Lokhande from the television fraternity were spotted visiting the Pavitra Rishta star's Mumbai home to pay their last respects. An emotional Ankita, her mother, and her husband Vicky Jain were also seen paying their last respects. As per a report by ANI, Shashikant Lokhande was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium ground.

Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh, television actor Shraddha Arya, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar, and Kushal Tandon, among others visited Ankita's home in Mumbai to pay last respects and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Earlier on the occasion of Father's Day, Ankita penned down a long heartfelt note and wished Shashikant Lokhande a Happy Father's Day.

She shared an adorable video with her father and wrote, “Happy Father's Day to my first hero my daddy. I can't express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. I have seen u struggling with many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children don't.. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I'm what I'm it's all your support and strength.. “

“I remember when I started my journey in Mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happen no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I'm very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. happy Father's Day paa,” the caption further reads.

Take a look at the beautiful post here:

As per an ANI report, Ankita Lokhande's father had been unwell for quite some time now. No such statements have been made by Ankita or Vicky as of now.

The actress became a household name after she starred as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.