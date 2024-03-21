Ankita Lokhande On Prioritising Characters Over Money: 'Ready To Do Films And Shows For Free'

Image instagrammed by Ankita Lokhande. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to play Yamunabai in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, recently revealed that money is not a primary concern for her. Ankita said she can do a role, if it appeals to her, without even remuneration. Speaking to News 18, Ankita Lokhande said, "For me, money has always been secondary. The character I'm playing is the most important thing. Even now, I don't run after money. I always go after the project. I'm ready to do films and shows for free."

Ankita, who has been regarded as one of the highest-paid actresses on television, also said that there's nothing wrong on the part of women to claim higher share of money for their work. She added, "Having said that, I believe that you need to ask for what you want. And women, particularly, should ask for what they deserve."

Ankita also said that the situation for women in television industry has changed over the years. She told News 18, "Of course, the situation is way better for women on television today. My remuneration improved because I was on television and television is all about women-led stories and women's power. I don't know about the film industry but I'm definite about television when it comes to this aspect."

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita bagged a spot in the top four contenders, Vicky got evicted just before the finale. Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita became famous after featuring in the hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.