When Randeep Hooda Told Ankita Lokhande She's 'Too Pretty' To Play Yamunabai Savarkar

Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to play Yamunabai in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, recently revealed that director Randeep Hooda (who plays the titular character in the film as well) wasn't willing to cast her as he thinks she's "too pretty" for the part. Ankita Lokhande and Randeep Hooda recently paid a visit to Pune and launched the Marathi trailer of the film. They also visited the place where Veer Savarkar lived from 1902 to 1905. At the promotional event, Ankita praised Randeep and said he had done extensive research on the subject. Ankita said in Marathi (translated by ETimes): "Randeep said, 'I don't think I want you in the film.' I asked, "Why?" 'He was like, 'You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar).' I was like, 'Please don't say that."

Ankita also said, "He (Randeep) had done so much research, he was so sure about what he wanted in the film, he knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar)." FYI, Yamunabai was the wife of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Sharing the pictures from the event, Ankita wrote in the caption, "Dear Pune,#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar Marathi trailer is out now, let your love pour in.[Ankita, Ankita Lokhande, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Marathi Trailer Launch, Event]" Take a look:

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ankita revealed the difference between the characters of Yamunabai and Jhalkaribai (Manikarnika). Ankita Lokhande told Pinkvilla, "It's not right to compare the characters as both are completely different. Jhalkaribai fought battles being on the front foot, while Yamunabai was on the back foot. Her battle was different than Jhalkarbai. But yes, both the characters are very powerful in their own ways." FYI, Ankita Lokhande made her debut in films with Manikarnika. Ankita AKA Jhalkarbai played the role of a commander in Rani Laxmibai's army.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda alongside Utkarsh Naithani. It also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.