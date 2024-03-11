Ankita Lokhande On Discussing Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Do Not Need Anyone's Permission'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: MadhumitaroyC)

Ankita Lokhande has always been vocal about her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, made headlines when she shared details about her previous relationship during her stint on Bigg Boss 17. However, viewers criticised her for using Sushant's name and claimed that she was doing so to be in the game. Now, in conversation with Zoom, Ankita addressed the accusations and clearly stated that “nobody can stop” her from talking about Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita said, “I think, mere liye logon ke point of view matter nahi karte. Kisi bhi matter par. Chahe vo Vicky aur mera rishta hi kyu na ho. [For me, people's point of view does not really matter. Even if it is me and Vicky's relationship]. Jo log bolte hain woh matter nahin karta. [What people say, doesn't matters to me]. I know from the bottom of my heart ki what is there... I will always give that respect (to Sushant).”

Ankita Lokhande added, “Agar main kisi insan ko janti hu, aur mujhe kisi se bhi kisi ki baat karni hai. Mujhe kisi ki permission ki zarurat nahi hai. Jisko jo sochna hai vo soch sakta hai. [If I know someone and I want to talk about them, I do not need anyone's permission for it. People can think whatever they want but that's me]. That's me.”

Referring to all the rumours about her divorce from her husband Vicky Jain, Ankita said, “Aaj bhi mere aur Vicky ke relationship pe log question uthate hain. [People question my and Vicky's relationship even to this day]. I am not answerable to anyone. I am not really answerable. Time will tell. People have their own judgments."

The Manikarnika star continued, “Maine bahut cheeze suni thi ki ye hojayega vo hojayega (between her and Vicky after coming out of Bigg Boss 17). Dekhte hain time batayega. Mujhe lagta hai ki meri life hai. Agar main kisi insan ko janti hu. Mujhe accha pata hai, main humesha bataungi. Koi mujhe rok nahi sakta. Uske upar aapke judgements hain. Aap rok to paoge nahi mujhe kuch bhi karne se. [I heard many things about me and Vicky's split after the show. We will see. Time will tell. I think if I know something about a person and I know good things about that person then I will always say it out loud. No one can stop me. Over that, you can make your judgements. You can't stop me from doing anything]. Nobody can stop me from doing that. But they have their own point of view.”

Ankita Lokhande's upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also features Randeep Hooda, who has also directed the film. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 22.