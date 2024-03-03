Ankita Lokhande Reveals Why She Carried Theple And Achaar On A Paris Trip With Husband Vicky Jain

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have given several interviews after the finale of Bigg Boss Season 17. In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Ankita opened up about how she misses meals prepared by her mother while travelling abroad. She shared an instance when she and her husband were travelling to Paris and carried theple and achaar with them. The actress said, “When we (Ankita and Vicky) went to Paris, we carried theple, achaar because for how long will you eat that food, you start missing food cooked by your mother. So, we always carry Indian food with us.”

Talking about the couple's love for home-cooked food, Ankita Lokhande added, “Vicky and I prefer home-cooked food. We eat dal, sabzi, roti. Maybe that is why we do not go out to eat. I only eat chaat (when I am) out. Neither me, nor Vicky, we do not try new cuisines. You can get anything cooked at our home, but we are ‘gharvaale log'.”

Describing what being a foodie means to her, Ankita Lokhande expressed, “Me being a foodie means eating pav bhaji, bhindi, and chaat. I eat 5-6 rotis at a time. Being a foodie doesn't mean that I try all cuisines, I eat only the things that I like. This is why we do not go out because Vicky also doesn't eat out. You will not see us eating out ever.”

A few days ago, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain graced the sets of the reality dance show Dance Deewane as guests. During their visit, Ankita performed with the veteran actress Madhuri Dixit to the iconic song Ek Do Teen. Following their performance, Ankita shared a video of their dance performance on her Instagram handle with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “A dream came true ... Her grace is a dance of elegance, and her smile, a glimpse into a world of joy. As I watch her, and get an opportunity to dance with her, I'm reminded that true artistry goes beyond skill-it's about evoking emotions and leaving a lasting impression.”

“Thank you, Madhuri, ma'am for being a constant source of inspiration, not just as a phenomenal artist but as a symbol of grace and authenticity. Here's to the timeless allure of Madhuri Dixit; a muse forever etched in our hearts," Ankita Lokhande added.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17 together. While Ankita secured a position among the top four contenders, Vicky faced eviction just before the finale.