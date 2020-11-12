Ankita Lokhande Is A Happy Soul When Boyfriend Vicky Jain Is Around

Vicky Jain with Ankita Lokhande. (courtesy lokhandeankita )

TV star Ankita Lokhande, who often shares pictures with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on her Instagram profile, added another one to her collection recently. Ankita posted a brief video on her Instagram story, which she captioned: "My baby is here" while tagging Vicky Jain. In the video, Ankita, dressed in a printed outfit, can be seen sitting on Vicky's lap with an arm wrapped around him as both smile for the camera. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who have been dating for more than a year now, frequently trend for her social media PDA.

Check out what Ankita Lokhande posted:

Screenshot of Ankita Lokhande's Instagram story.

A few days ago, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a note, in which she apologised to her boyfriend for facing criticism because of her. She wrote: "I can't find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which comes in my mind when I see us together is I'm grateful to god for sending you in my life as a friend, partner and as soulmate." She thanked her boyfriend for always being by her side and added, "Thank you for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thank you for being my support system. Most importantly, thank you for understanding me and my situations."

Read Ankita Lokhande's post here:

Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, also starred in Baaghi 3. The actress is best-known for playing the role of Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years and they parted ways in 2016.