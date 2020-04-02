Ankita Konwar Was Asked 'Why So Much Editing' For Swimwear Pic. Her Reply Was Simple

Ankita Konwar shared this photo (courtesy ankita_earthy)

Ankita Konwar, a fitness enthusiast, is currently in lockdown mode with her husband Milind Soman. Ankita delved into throwback memories and came out with a photo of hers in swimwear from last year. Ankita wrote the photo reminds her how things were different last summer and how she was in a "bloody cool" mood at the onset of the season in 2019. "Throwback to last year, a time when I was bloody cool for the summer. This year seems to be writing a different chapter though. How's it going people?" she captioned her post. In the photo, Ankita can be seen posing in a bathtub sporting a floral bikini with flowers and leaves sprinkled around her.

Now, a fan on Ankita Konwar's Instafam assumed she edited the photo which resulted in lightening her skin tone. "Why so much of editing with skin tone? I like your dusky skin," said the comment. Ankita had a simple response to that: "It's just an Instagram filter honey," wrote Ankita. No hard feelings here.

Take a look at Ankita Konwar's post.

Looks like Ankita is missing stepping out in the summer sun a bit too much: "How time flies! Still remember my shortish hair and this sunny day in the middle of the sea," she captioned a post.

She also posted this adorable photo of her partner in quarantine: "I really like this guy! In a situation where you're required to spend weeks and weeks in isolation, love is not enough. You need 'like'!"

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018 after dating for several years. The couple had a simple wedding in the presence of close friends and family in Alibaug. In July of the same year, the couple had a barefoot wedding in Spain.